Light up a child’s face this Christmas

By Kat Ashton Thursday, 07 December 2017 16:11 0
HAPPY FACES: Your gifts could make a real difference to a child's Christmas.

HELP put a smile on a child’s face over the holidays with the Make a Smile Christmas Bag Appeal.

Since 2008, the “Christmas Bag Appeal” for local children in care has brought a Christmas smile to many. They hope you will collect vital items that will help make this Christmas a wonderful one for these vulnerable and unfortunate children and also put a smile on the faces of the amazingly dedicated carers without whom they simply couldn’t do what they do.

This year’s appeal is as necessary as ever to give the children a gift, new PJs, personal hygiene products, school supplies and, of course, some treats. So once again they ask you to fill a bag with some goodies and drop it off at one of the following drop off points:

Calpe: The Bed Centre, Linda Townsend, The Studio Salon and Dia Y Nit.

Morairia: Tropicana, Druid’s Cave and David’s Fish & Chips, Telitec and Amigos De Make a Smile.

Benidorm: Mariano Martin Fotografia.

Javea: Cafe Cortados, Villa Mia, XIC Primary School, High Street Heaven, Casitas Iberica, Currencies Direct and Lancashire Bruja.

Jalon Valley: Corner Shop Obra

Benissa: Church Kitchens

Altea & Albir: Angel 25 tours, and Patchwork Studio.

Other: EDI Rent-a-Car Campello, SR Print Ondara, Harris Furnishings Pedreguer and Mary Black Bull Bar Castalla.

The appeal will run up to January 5 for the Spanish celebration of Los Reyes and anything left over will be used for birthday presents during the year.

For more information call: 965 836 814 or email: [email protected]

