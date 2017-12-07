Costa Blanca North

British cyclist death in Spain info revealed more than two years after his death

Thursday, 07 December 2017
DETAILS of how a British father was killed in Spain have finally been revealed, more than two years after his death.

According to reports, Robert Kerr of Humberston, Lincolnshire, was visiting his holiday home in Benidorm when he involved was in an accident while out riding his bicycle in March 2015.

After his accident, Mr Kerr, a well-respected businessman and keen sportsman, was taken to the IMED hospital in Levante and spent ten days in an induced coma, but sadly passed away on March 23, 2015 at the age of 63.

At an inquest into Mr Kerr’s death, held at Cleethorpes Town Hall, Paul Kelly, Grimsby and North Lincolnshire district coroner, gave details of how the accident had occurred on the first day of Mr Kerr’s visit to Spain.

Mr Kelly then reportedly went on to conclude that Mr Kerr’s death was a result of a road traffic accident, which led to multiple injuries.

He told English media that the inquest had taken so long because of the “quality of information received from Spain,” alongside the time taken to translate statements.

A celebration of Mr Kerr’s life was officially held in April 2015, with a procession of cyclists following the funeral cortège and many of those attending wore colourful clothing.

