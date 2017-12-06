Costa Blanca North

British newly-wed reunited with engagement ring three months after losing it in Spain

By Wednesday, 06 December 2017 14:17 0
ALL SMILES: The couple were recently wed. ALL SMILES: The couple were recently wed. Christie Campbell/Facebook & Costa Blanca Sights/Twitter

A BRITISH newly-wed has been reunited with her treasured engagement ring, three months after losing it while holidaying in Spain.

Christie Campbell, 22, and her fiancée Calum had been holidaying in Costa Blanca close to Xabia when her ring went missing on a packed beach back in May.

Calum, 24, along with his cousin Stuart, reportedly spent hours looking for the piece of jewellery but the search was in vain.

When they were unable to find it, Stuart left contact details with a local metal detecting enthusiast just in case he happened to stumble upon the treasured ring.

The couple were left devastated and struggling to find a replacement after losing the ring, which Calum had designed specifically for Christie.

But to their surprise, three months after the ring went missing; it was returned via air mail by Good Samaritan Mohammed Khan, 53, after he found it on the beach.

Mr Kahn, who lives in Spain, reportedly found the ring four metres out into the sea, almost exactly where the ring had been originally lost.

Mrs Campbell, 22, from Stewarton in Scotland, told British media: “Stuart just said 'we've got something for you,' and I thought it was something for the wedding. I had no idea what it was.

“Calum opened up the box and was saying 'oh my God, I can't believe this.

“I was absolutely ecstatic. At first I thought, 'that can't be the ring.' But it fit.

“It had actually been in the sea. It was amazing.”

The couple were officially wed at the beginning of November and say they will be ‘forever grateful to Mohammed for his honesty and kindness’. 

