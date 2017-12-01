Costa Blanca North

Building collapses in Costa Blanca

Friday, 01 December 2017
WRECKAGE: All that is left of the 18th century washhouse WRECKAGE: All that is left of the 18th century washhouse Twitter

CALLOSA residents were rudely awakened when the roof of the old washhouse collapsed in the early hours of the morning.

Residents hearing the ‘thunderous noise’ advised the Emergency Services who sent out the Local Police and Guardia Civil as well as the Fire Brigade with their Canine Rescue Unit to ensure that no-one was trapped beneath the wreckage.

Town hall operatives then removed the rubble and debris and stabilised what was left of the 18th century Poador de la Font Major. 

The wall giving on to Calle de la Font, which was still standing, had to be partly demolished as it was badly damaged when the roof fell.

“It was just a fright and luckily nobody was hurt,” said Callosa mayor Josep Saval afterwards.

Accompanied by councillors, the mayor visited the site later that morning where municipal technicians inspected the damage to discover the reasons for the collapse.

Initially they believe this could have been caused by a defect in a corner of the Calle de la Font wall that supports the washhouse roof.

Saval has pledged to rebuild the structure which was built in 1783 with 12 spouts and  can hold more than 70 people.  

It was first roofed in 1910 and restored 25 years ago when the fibrocement was replaced with cement.

