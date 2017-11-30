Costa Blanca North

Teacher jailed for sexually abusing young students in Costa Blanca

By Thursday, 30 November 2017 18:24 0
Teacher jailed for sexually abusing young students in Costa Blanca

A TEACHER in Cofrentes in Valencia (population 1,114) received a 30-year sentence for inappropriately touching six girl pupils.

The Valencia High Court also barred the 30-year-old from ever teaching again or having contact with children for 27 years and three months.  He must pay each girl €600 damages for “pain and suffering.” 

From 2011 until 2014 he molested the girls aged 10 and 11 while he corrected their work or when they were alone with him.  If they allowed him to touch them, he promised to give them better marks but would punish them if they resisted.

The children did not tell their parents or other adults, judge Maria del Carmen Melero said in her summing up, but occasionally mentioned the abuse amongst themselves.

Owing to their age and lack of experience they regarded this as the teacher’s habitual behaviour and part of the school day, the judge added.

 “In some cases they resisted violently,” Melero noted, adding that one girl twisted his fingers and another “kicked him in los huevos.”

The abuse emerged when a boy pupil overheard the girls and reported their conversation to another teacher.

Although one later said that she felt guilty for allowing the abuse, a psychologist told the court that despite symptoms of anxiety, the girls “had no disorders and did not need treatment.”

Tags
« British man could be scarred for life after reaction to Benidorm henna tattoo Building collapses in Costa Blanca »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Are there too many repeats on TV during Christmas?

Latest News

Create Costa Blanca North Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa Blanca North? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I #sport https://t.co/r5N4jJUw6n
About 2 days ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I https://t.co/QBbxuOhohb
About 2 days ago
From IFTTT
Spain leads the way in EU orange exports https://t.co/WlNkOdr6OG https://t.co/OnFY1KaS0q
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Charter flights from UK airports to Gibraltar trialled next July

COLD SNAP: Weather warnings issued as parts of Costa Blanca and Andalucia go BELOW zero

Spain's water crisis deepens as Rio Tajo dries up

Drug gangs cost taxpayers millions in stolen electricity in Spain

EasyJet flight from Spain to UK diverts to France due to ‘disruptive’ woman

Two dead and two injured in Costa Blanca shooting

Two Germans die in murder and suicide shootings in Spain

IN PICTURES: Big freeze in the north of Spain and Mallorca

   
 
   

 

 

x

© 2017 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice