Teacher jailed for sexually abusing young students in Costa Blanca

A TEACHER in Cofrentes in Valencia (population 1,114) received a 30-year sentence for inappropriately touching six girl pupils.

The Valencia High Court also barred the 30-year-old from ever teaching again or having contact with children for 27 years and three months. He must pay each girl €600 damages for “pain and suffering.”

From 2011 until 2014 he molested the girls aged 10 and 11 while he corrected their work or when they were alone with him. If they allowed him to touch them, he promised to give them better marks but would punish them if they resisted.

The children did not tell their parents or other adults, judge Maria del Carmen Melero said in her summing up, but occasionally mentioned the abuse amongst themselves.

Owing to their age and lack of experience they regarded this as the teacher’s habitual behaviour and part of the school day, the judge added.

“In some cases they resisted violently,” Melero noted, adding that one girl twisted his fingers and another “kicked him in los huevos.”

The abuse emerged when a boy pupil overheard the girls and reported their conversation to another teacher.

Although one later said that she felt guilty for allowing the abuse, a psychologist told the court that despite symptoms of anxiety, the girls “had no disorders and did not need treatment.”