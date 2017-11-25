Two Germans die in murder and suicide shootings in Spain

A MAN drove from Germany to Vinaros (Castellon) solely to kill his ex-girlfriend.

After they broke up three months earlier, 31-year-old Katharina left Germany to join her parents and sister in La Triador, a quiet urbanisation inhabited almost exclusively by Northern Europeans.

The family occupied three houses on the same plot and not long after 7am on the day of the murder, Katharina’s ex-boyfriend climbed the garden wall and went to the house where she lived with her two cats.

Hearing shouting and shots from Katharina’s house, her sister alerted the emergency services and the Guardia Civil, already patrolling in La Triador, arrived almost immediately.

Seeing that he was cornered, the 40-year-old killer then shot himself, sources close to the case said.

They also revealed that Katharina was shot in the temple at practically point-blank range, although her ex-boyfriend fired at least three more times as bullets were found in the doorframe and floor.

A search of the killer’s car revealed a roll of duct tape, plastic ties and a drum of petrol in the boot, the same sources said, leading investigators to suspect that he had intended to abduct his ex-girlfriend.