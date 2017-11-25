Costa Blanca North

Two Germans die in murder and suicide shootings in Spain

By Linda Hall Saturday, 25 November 2017 11:55 0
DOUBLE SHOOTING: Vinaros (Castellon) DOUBLE SHOOTING: Vinaros (Castellon) Shutterstock

A MAN drove from Germany to Vinaros (Castellon) solely to kill his ex-girlfriend.

After they broke up three months earlier, 31-year-old Katharina left Germany to join her parents and sister in La Triador, a quiet urbanisation inhabited almost exclusively by Northern Europeans.

The family occupied three houses on the same plot and not long after 7am on the day of the murder, Katharina’s ex-boyfriend climbed the garden wall and went to the house where she lived with her two cats.

Hearing shouting and shots from Katharina’s house, her sister alerted the emergency services and the Guardia Civil, already patrolling in La Triador, arrived almost immediately. 

Seeing that he was cornered, the 40-year-old killer then shot himself, sources close to the case said.

They also revealed that Katharina was shot in the temple at practically point-blank range, although her ex-boyfriend fired at least three more times as bullets were found in the doorframe and floor.

A search of the killer’s car revealed a roll of duct tape, plastic ties and a drum of petrol in the boot, the same sources said, leading investigators to suspect that he had intended to abduct his ex-girlfriend.

Tags
« BENIDORM BALCONY DEATH: Family battle to find clothes Kirsty Maxwell was wearing

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Costa Blanca North Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa Blanca North? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 2 days ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 2 days ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 2 days ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase

Cataluña flight bookings down 22% following political unrest in Spain

Green gaming is responsible gaming

Scottish man held for cannabis charges in Spain left homeless

Do I need a Spanish driving licence?