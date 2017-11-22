BENIDORM BALCONY DEATH: Family battle to find clothes Kirsty Maxwell was wearing

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
KIRSTY MAXWELL’S family are battling to find the clothes she was wearing when she died in Benidorm.
Husband Adam and parents Brian and Denise have repeatedly asked Spanish police what happened to her pink T-shirt and denim skirt (pictured below) after she plunged to her death from a hotel balcony.
Prosecutors are still probing whether Kirsty was attempting to escape from a sex attack after entering five British bodybuilders’ hotel room.
Foreign Office Minister Sir Alan Duncan has vowed to help find the 'missing' garments.
The clothes she was wearing on the night of her death ©Twitter
