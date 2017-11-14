Scottish cyclist dies six months after horror crash in Alicante

A CYCLIST who was seriously injured in an accident near Alicante six months ago has died, according to reports.

Retired lecturer John Telfer, was left fighting for his life after breaking his neck in two places following a collision with a friend near Alicante in May.

The 57-year-old defied predictions to survive the crash, and an online appeal raised more than €25,000 to bring the devoted husband home to Scotland.

But unfortunately, the father of two has now passed away after respiratory issues and a battle with infection.

On the gofundme page set-up to bring John home, he has been described as “a devoted husband, loyal friend and a fantastic father providing a loving home and constant support for his wife in her difficult nursing role and two children.”