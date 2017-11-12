Costa Blanca North

Father kills daughter, two, before suicide attempt in Valencia

Sunday, 12 November 2017
A 28-YEAR-OLD Romanian man has been held for killing his two-year-old daughter in Alzira, Valencia.

After cutting the infant's throat with a knife he reportedly tried to commit suicide by jumping from a second floor window, but escaped serious injury after landing on a parked car.

Witnesses sat on a nearby terrace said they heard him shout: "Call the police, I have killed my daughter."

But by the time paramedics arrived at the scene the child had died, a medical official confirmed.

The accused was first taken to La Ribera Hospital before being jailed, while his 24-year-old partner, who was not at home at the time, was also hospitalised after suffering a panic attack in the wake of the news.

Investigators are now probing the incident, with initial reports suggesting that an argument between the couple may have been the trigger.

