Fire crews rescue 13 after Benidorm fairground ride breaks down in mid-air

FIREFIGHTERS have rescued 13 children from a fairground ride in Benidorm.

The thrillseekers were trapped in a series of metal cages dangling four metres from the ground after the attraction lost power, a council official said.

The dramatic breakdown came just half-an-hour after the the city's Fiestas Mayores Patronales de Benidorm celebrations got underway.

Two fire engines attended the scene and the captive revellers were brought down on an aerial platform having been locked inside for almost an hour-and-a-half.

There were no reported injuries and it remains unknown what caused the ride to stop working.