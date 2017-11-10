Costa Blanca North

Mother shot by ex-partner in Costa Blanca dies in hospital

By Friday, 10 November 2017 13:41 0
THE 28-year-old mother shot by her ex-partner as she picked up their son from his Elda school, has died in hospital.

Jessyca Bravo and the boy, aged three, were already in the car, ready to return home to Monforte, when her former partner reached inside the vehicle and shot her five times.

He then took the car, drove it into a wall and shot himself.

Jessyca was already in a coma when she was admitted to Elda Hospital’s intensive care unit where she died 24 hours later.

Three years ago she lodged a formal complaint against her ex-partner but later refused to testify against him in an Alicante court which acquitted him.

Last year he was sentenced to 40 days’ community work for gender violence.

He was due to appear in court the day after the shooting for a fast-track trial after insulting her, demanding that she hand over their son and threatening to kill her, witnesses said later.

He was detained minutes later by the Guardia Civil and issued with a restraining order but a day before the shooting Jessyca complained to the police that he had attempted to contact her twice through intermediaries. Although initially detained, he was later released and killed her the next day.

Forty-four women have now lost their lives at the hands of partners in Spain this year, five of them in the Valencian Community.

