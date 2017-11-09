Mother shot by ex-partner outside daughter’s school in Alicante Province

The gates outside the Santo Negro School in Elda, where the shooting took place.

A FATHER shot his ex-partner in the head when she went to pick up her daughter from school in Elda.

The mother, aged 28, had allegedly taken out a restraining order against the 31-year-old, which he had reportedly broken days before the incident by calling her several times on the phone.

That morning the man is believed to have appeared in court in the nearby town of Novelda for violating the terms of the restraining order.

The man then confronted his ex-partner outside the Santo Negro School in Elda, where she had gone to pick up her daughter, and shot her in the head.

Local media sources report that the mother was already in the car with her daughter when the man opened the car door and shot at her without saying a word. The child then fled back into the school and the man stole the car to flee the scene.

The perpetrator was then killed when he crashed his ex-partner’s car into a wall on one of the town’s main road near the hospital.

She survived the attack but remains seriously injured in hospital.

The man is not believed to have owned a firearms licence, or was known to possess any weapons.

The local education department has announced that it will work with the health department to provide psychological counselling to anyone affected by the incident.