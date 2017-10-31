Costa Blanca North

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase

By Tuesday, 31 October 2017 10:40 0
Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase

SPANISH police have seized €2 million worth of cocaine after a high-speed car chase that began in Villena on the Alicante-Madrid motorway.

The police were conducting routine security checks in Villena on Sunday afternoon when the driver of a black Seat Leon sped straight through the checkpoint.

The car raced off down the E903 motorway towards Elda and police officers immediately gave chase. Several police cars pursued the culprit and allegedly fired their weapons into the air in an attempt to stop the driver from fleeing.

The high-speed chase went for more than 20 kilometres and only ended when one officer rammed his vehicle into the side of the car when they reached Elda. The police car was destroyed in the collision but no one was seriously hurt.

Police arrested the 53-year-old driver and discovered ten kilos of cocaine stashed inside the car, which was estimated to be worth around €2 million on the black market.

The culprit was taken back to Villena, where he remains in custody, as officers further investigate where the drug stash came from and who it was being delivered to. 

Tags
« Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home Mother shot by ex-partner outside daughter’s school in Alicante Province »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Costa Blanca North Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa Blanca North? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 11 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 11 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase