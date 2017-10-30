Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

A GROUP of Brits on holiday in Benidorm have posted a shocking video of some of their drunken exploits on social media.

The four from West Lothian in Scotland were thrown out of their hotel after being filmed swinging from a curtain rail, riding naked in a lift and throwing items from their balcony.

Callum Millar, Stuart Morajda, Jordyn Gill and Scott Cull went on a lads’ holiday to the Costa Blanca but Scott returned home after just 16 hours in Benidorm.

Millar, 23, shared footage of his best friend Morajda, 21, on social media showing him swinging from a curtain rail, which snaps off the wall and he falls to the floor.

One the last day of their holiday the lads group were thrown out of the hotel after Jordyn Gill, 25, allegedly threw belongings from the balcony.

EasyJet refused them boading on their return flight to the UK after some of the group were rowdy and shouting.

They had to book alternative flights home with Flybe at a cost of £450.