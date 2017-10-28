Costa Blanca North

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

By Saturday, 28 October 2017 15:13 0
Kirsty and Adam Maxwell Kirsty and Adam Maxwell Facebook

INVESTIGATORS  have kept the case of Kirsty Maxwell open as they are reportedly following a ‘positive line of inquiry.’

Prosecutors have agreed to keep probing whether the 27-year-old was fleeing a sex attack when she plunged to her death from a Benidorm hotel balcony.

The family’s Spanish lawyer Luis Miguel Zumaquero said “there is new evidence. We are working on that.”

Kirsty’s family have  been working tirelessly appealing for information, taking the case all the way to the Scottish Parliament, which is now assisting Spanish authorities and providing information to her relatives.

Five men from Nottingham whose hotel room Kirsty walked into that night deny being responsible for her death.

Husband Adam has said the mystery of her final moments has taken their toll on him “mentally and physically.”

Anyone with information can send an email, in confidence, to [email protected]

