EXCLUSIVE: Benidorm 'wanted' crash driver held by police

WRECKED: But the driver escaped without serious injury.

A man wanted by police has been held in the wake of a spectacular car crash in central Benidorm.

The shocking incident was witnessed by Euro Weekly News reader Robert Ribbon, who was sitting in his car on Avenida Rincon de Loix.

“A 4x4 collided with a van on the rear corner, hit a motorbike and rider, and then smashed into a number of motorbikes which were parked up.

“It continued for around another 100 yards and hit a tree on the left hand side before coming to a standstill.”

A man attempts to help the driver ©Robert Ribbon

Emergency services said the driver was not seriously injured after being pulled clear of the vehicle via the windscreen.

Emergency services transferring the driver to hospital ©Robert Ribbon

He reportedly tested positive for alcohol after being rescued by firefighters, and had a search and capture warrant for unconfirmed crimes outstanding on his name.