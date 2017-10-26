Costa Blanca North

EXCLUSIVE: Benidorm 'wanted' crash driver held by police

By Thursday, 26 October 2017 12:31 0
WRECKED: But the driver escaped without serious injury. WRECKED: But the driver escaped without serious injury. Robert Ribbon

A man wanted by police has been held in the wake of a spectacular car crash in central Benidorm.

The shocking incident was witnessed by Euro Weekly News reader Robert Ribbon, who was sitting in his car on Avenida Rincon de Loix. 

“A 4x4 collided with a van on the rear corner, hit a motorbike and rider, and then smashed into a number of motorbikes which were parked up.

“It continued for around another 100 yards and hit a tree on the left hand side before coming to a standstill.”

WEB help

A man attempts to help the driver ©Robert Ribbon

Emergency services said the driver was not seriously injured after being pulled clear of the vehicle via the windscreen.

WEB ambulanceEmergency services transferring the driver to hospital ©Robert Ribbon 

He reportedly tested positive for alcohol after being rescued by firefighters, and had a search and capture warrant for unconfirmed crimes outstanding on his name.

Tags
« Long-awaited upgrade on Costa Blanca roads Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Costa Blanca North Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa Blanca North? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 11 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 11 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase