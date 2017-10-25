Long-awaited upgrade on Costa Blanca roads

A START has been made on improvements to the CV- 767 that links the centre of Finestrat and La Cala.

During the first phase, the road will be widened so that there are two lanes in each direction between the Golf Bahia urbanisation and the ‘Cabras’ roundabout between Avenida America and Avenida Europa.

During the second phase, improvements will be made to the section of the CV-767 between Balcon de Finestrat urbanisation and the L’Alfarell residential complex, which will be levelled to improve visibility and traffic flow.

This section of road will then be ready for future conversion from two to four lanes.

“We are satisfied to see work starting as this answers something we have been requesting for a long time,” said Finestrat’s mayor Juan Francisco Perez, who expressed gratitude to the provincial council, the Diputacion, which will carry out the work.

The improvements, due to be finished by the end of the year, will not affect traffic although there will be a short diversion between Balcon de Finestrat and L’Alfarella.

“This will make a difference of only two or three minutes to journeys,” the mayor said.