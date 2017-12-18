Irishman quizzed over death of Dutch partner in Gran Canaria

THE Irish partner of a Dutch woman found dead in Gran Canaria has been released as police continue to probe the incident.

It comes after a manhunt was launched following the discovery of her body, when neighbours told detectives that they had heard the couple arguing the night before.

The unnamed Irishman, aged around 50, was questioned after he handed himself into police at the couple’s rented holiday villa in Taurito, Mogán, where the victim’s body was spotted lying near the swimming pool by a neighbour.

But he was quickly freed and police said in a statement that while they do not currently believe that he is responsible for her death, the cause of which remains unknown this will only be confirmed once they have studied the results of a post-mortem examination scheduled for today (Monday).