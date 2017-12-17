Discovery of dead 'foreign' woman sparks manhunt in the Canary Islands

A MANHUNT is underway in Gran Canaria after a woman "of foreign nationality" was found dead at her home in Taurito, Mogan.

It comes after the Guardia Civil said in a statement that investigators are searching for the victim's partner, a 50-year-old man, who apparently fled in his car before the body was found.

Neighbours, one of who reported the incident to police after spotting the body near the couple's swimming pool, said that they had been heard arguing the night before.

The property is a holiday villa which they reportedly visit several times per year.

Police said that the victim's body showed no external signs of physical violence and that cause of death will be determined in a post mortem examination.