Thomas Cook flight to Spain diverts due to medical emergency

A THOMAS COOK flight to the Canary Islands has been diverted to Dublin after the crew declared a medical emergency.
Flight DK1732 from Stockholm to Gran Canaria sought clearance to land in the Irish capital less than an hour into its flight.
The plane touched down safely.
The nature of the medical emergency is not yet known.
