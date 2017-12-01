Man arrested for allowing grandmother to starve to death in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A MAN has been arrested in Gran Canaria for letting his grandmother die of hunger.
National Police found the body of the 89-year-old victim in a state of decomposition in the family home.
They arrested a 34-year-old man – her grandson – after he called 091 to report the death of the woman in the family home in Jinámar, in the municipality of Telde.
Officers found the body of the old woman in one of the bedrooms and the body was in a state of decomposition.
The man said that his grandmother had died on November 17.
The National Police investigation continues.
