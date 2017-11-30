Mother-of-three dies after pit bull dog attack

A 40-YEAR-OLD woman has died after being attacked by her own pit bull dog in Spain.

The mother-of-three died from her injuries before the emergency health services arrived at her home on the island of La Palma, Tenerife.

Guardia Civil officers killed the pit bull and have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the attack.

Earlier this month an 82-year-old woman had both legs amputated after she was set upon by two French mastiffs owned by a neighbour as she returned home from mass.



And, just days later, a 76-year-old woman was seriously injured after her own American pit bull terrier attacked her in the Galicia region in northern Spain.