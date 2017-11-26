22 injured, two seriously, as nightclub floor collapses in Spain

A NIGHTCLUB in Spain was evacuated after a floor collapsed early this morning leaving 22 people injured, two seriously, with broken bones and bruises.

Partygoers plunged four metres (12 feet) into the basement at the Butterfly Disco Club after part of the floor at a nightclub in Adeje, on the holiday island of Tenerife, collapsed.

A British tourist, two French nationals, a Belgian and a Romanian were reported among those hurt.

Emergency services rushed to the nightclub in the southwest of Tenerife at 2.30am after reports that roughly four square metres of the floor had collapsed.

The regional government of Spain’s Canary Islands said in a statement, “After the floor collapsed, the people who were inside fell to the basement from the height of approximately one floor.”

Firefighters evacuated the nightclub, and the 22 injured were taken to hospital, including two of them in serious condition.

The injuries included broken legs, ankle sprains and bruises.