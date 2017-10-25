Heart attack cruise passenger airlifted to Canary Islands

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A SPANISH maritime rescue helicopter has transported a seriously ill patient to hospital in Lanzarote after a cruise ship passenger suffered a suspected heart attack.
The helicopter flew 164 miles from its base to airlift the 85-year-old passenger from the Black Watch cruise ship which is operated by the Fred Olsen cruise line.
The patient was transferred to a hospital in Arrecife on the island of Lanzarote but their condition is not currently known.
Esta madrugada evacuación de británica de 85 años (infartada) del crucero BLACK WATCH a 164 millas Helimer 202 la lleva a Arrecife pic.twitter.com/3LwNw43v97— SALVAMENTO MARÍTIMO (@salvamentogob) October 24, 2017
