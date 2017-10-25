Heart attack cruise passenger airlifted to Canary Islands

RESCUE; Helicopter airlifted the 85-year-old passenger from the Black Watch cruise ship

A SPANISH maritime rescue helicopter has transported a seriously ill patient to hospital in Lanzarote after a cruise ship passenger suffered a suspected heart attack.

The helicopter flew 164 miles from its base to airlift the 85-year-old passenger from the Black Watch cruise ship which is operated by the Fred Olsen cruise line.

The patient was transferred to a hospital in Arrecife on the island of Lanzarote but their condition is not currently known.