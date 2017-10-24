Police get the hump after neighbours spot camel in house

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
LOCAL POLICE in Tenerife were called in after several people reported seeing a camel in a neighbour’s house.
Officers in Santa Cruz were dispatched to the Barranco de Santos area of the capital to investigate.
But the neighbours' fears were soon allayed when all they found was a plastic camel being prepared by an artist for the Three Kings parade in January.
A Local Police tweet about the incident has since gone viral.
Aviso a navegantes: Agentes @PoliciaLocalSC comprueban que el camello que hay en una vivienda bco Santos ES DE PLÁSTICO #bulos #RRSS pic.twitter.com/uEet2XDNJZ— Policía Local (@PoliciaLocalSC) October 19, 2017
