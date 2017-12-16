Multi-vehicle pile up on A7 coast road in Spain

MULTI-VEHICLE PILE UP: On the A7 at km 270

EMERGENCY SERVICES have reported a collision involving up to 12 vehicles on the A7 coastal road at kilometre 270 near Velez-Malaga heading in the direction of Malaga.

The 112 Andalucia emergency control room was first alerted at 5.45pm and firefighters, ambulances and Guardia Civil officers were despatched.

The number of injured or nature of injuries is not unknown at present.