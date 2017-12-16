Multi-vehicle pile up on A7 coast road in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
EMERGENCY SERVICES have reported a collision involving up to 12 vehicles on the A7 coastal road at kilometre 270 near Velez-Malaga heading in the direction of Malaga.
The 112 Andalucia emergency control room was first alerted at 5.45pm and firefighters, ambulances and Guardia Civil officers were despatched.
The number of injured or nature of injuries is not unknown at present.
Dec 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Dec 10, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Dec 08, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Comments (0)