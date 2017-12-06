Axarquia skull mystery

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A POLICE probe has been launched after a human skull was found by a dog.
The alarm was raised by a resident of La Viñuela, whose pet brought it to his home after digging in a nearby field.
Guardia Civil investigators swooped on the scene and confirmed that the remains were human, sparking a search for the remaining bones.
The skull - which police say is complete - has been sent to a specialised forensic laboratory as detectives aim to determine the age, sex, race and cause of death.
