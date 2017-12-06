Axarquia skull mystery

A POLICE probe has been launched after a human skull was found by a dog.

The alarm was raised by a resident of La Viñuela, whose pet brought it to his home after digging in a nearby field.

Guardia Civil investigators swooped on the scene and confirmed that the remains were human, sparking a search for the remaining bones.

The skull - which police say is complete - has been sent to a specialised forensic laboratory as detectives aim to determine the age, sex, race and cause of death.