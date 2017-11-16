Axarquia official's mother claims her car was torched by opponents

A politician in Rincon de la Victoria has alleged his mother’s car was set alight by opponents.

Ezequiel Carnero, a councillor for the Ahora Rincon-Podemos party, has told the Guardia Civil he has received ‘threats’ from his managers in the previous council team.

He explained the car was burnt out around 1am, and he said: “I feel harassed and persecuted, and the worst of all is that my mother and my sister are afraid even to open the windows of the house.”

He said the fire started outside his house which he shares with his mother and sister, explaining, “we had not moved it all day and the fire started on a wheel, it’s very suspicious,” he said.

The Local Police and firefighters attended the scene and extinguished the blaze. The car could not be saved, however, and was almost completely destroyed except for its rear wheels and boot.

Carnero is now claiming the fire was started on purpose after he helped lead a motion of no confidence last year which helped return the Partido Popular (PP) to power.

The vote, which was supported by the Partido Andalucista (PA) and Izquierda Unida (IU), caused ructions, according to the politician, leading to a series of threats.

He now alleges the fire is just one in a string of ‘intimidating’ acts which include a broken rear view mirror and a damaged car front.

Carnero explained, “I did not denounce it at that time because I did not think that these things happened here, but I’ve seen that they were not coincidences, everything has been intentional,” adding he had “many enemies,” after last year’s vote.

Ahora Rincon-Podemos ‘energetically’ deny the claims.