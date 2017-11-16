Axarquía - Costa Tropical

Axarquia official's mother claims her car was torched by opponents

By Thursday, 16 November 2017 13:59 0
NO SMOKE WITHOUT FIRE?: Carnero claims the act was deliberate. NO SMOKE WITHOUT FIRE?: Carnero claims the act was deliberate. Facebook

A politician in Rincon de la Victoria has alleged his mother’s car was set alight by opponents.

Ezequiel Carnero, a councillor for the Ahora Rincon-Podemos party, has told the Guardia Civil he has received ‘threats’ from his managers in the previous council team.

He explained the car was burnt out around 1am, and he said: “I feel harassed and persecuted, and the worst of all is that my mother and my sister are afraid even to open the windows of the house.”

He said the fire started outside his house which he shares with his mother and sister, explaining, “we had not moved it all day and the fire started on a wheel, it’s very suspicious,” he said.

The Local Police and firefighters attended the scene and extinguished the blaze. The car could not be saved, however, and was almost completely destroyed except for its rear wheels and boot.

Carnero is now claiming the fire was started on purpose after he helped lead a motion of no confidence last year which helped return the Partido Popular (PP) to power.

The vote, which was supported by the Partido Andalucista (PA) and Izquierda Unida (IU), caused ructions, according to the politician, leading to a series of threats.

He now alleges the fire is just one in a string of ‘intimidating’ acts which include a broken rear view mirror and a damaged car front.

Carnero explained, “I did not denounce it at that time because I did not think that these things happened here, but I’ve seen that they were not coincidences, everything has been intentional,” adding he had “many enemies,” after last year’s vote.

Ahora Rincon-Podemos ‘energetically’ deny the claims.

Tags
« Luxury cruise ship 'The World' in Motril Port People found work in Almuñecar last month »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Axarquia Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Axarquia - Costa Tropical? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 15 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase