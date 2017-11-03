Green gaming is responsible gaming

WITH iGaming and online casinos becoming ever more popular, there are some concerns about responsible gambling and players becoming too easily addicted thanks to the ease and convenience of online gambling.

Like with most addictions those addicted to gambling can have similar experiences to those with other addictions such as cravings, loss of control, withdrawal symptoms, modified moods and relapse.

For gambling addicts – around 0.1 per cent of the population - gambling completely takes over their lives and compromises their relationships, jobs or education, and social activities", says Dr Mark Griffiths, Professor of Behavioural Addiction at Nottingham Trent University.

Gamblers who are addicted may also suffer from anxiety, stress, depression and low self-esteem which in turn can greatly affect their day-to-day lives.

At best this can lead to the gamblers seeking help from specialised addiction services such as the National Problem Gaming Clinic, Gamcare and Gamblers Anonymous.

There are ways that the players themselves can help manage their addiction.

Firstly, like with all addictions, gamblers must admit they have a problem which can often be emotionally difficult.

Secondly, confiding in someone the players trusts as his can help face up to resolving the problem. This is often considered the most difficult step to recovery.

Thirdly restrict access to the type of gambling the player is addicted to.

In some extreme cases the gambler may choose to have someone they trust take control of their finances at least until they are ready to self-manage again. Moreover, by keeping busy the gambler can overcome symptoms of withdrawal.

Lastly, it may help for the gambler to look to gamblers who have already overcome their addiction for inspiration.

Going Green

Some online casinos have already taken steps to prevent players developing problem addiction by having information freely available to their customers.

Like their brick and mortar counterparts, some online casinos are taking steps to promote responsible gambling that go beyond general warnings and disclaimers in an effort to prevent their customers from developing into a problem gambler.

Such Steps include in-house support as well as links to external resources such as Gamcare who offer free support and counselling to both help prevent and treat problem gambling.

One such online casino is Mr Green.To help support and promote responsible gaming Mr Green have launched their MrGreen Gaming Initiative which not only helps educate players about responsible gaming but allows them to set limits such as deposit limit, loss limit and wagering limit. These limits can be set to be applied either daily, weekly or monthly. Mr Green has included some flexibility in these limits in that they can be decreased at any time but they any increases to them will only be applied in the next period be it daily, weekly or monthly.

Mr Green take responsibility for looking after its customers not only in providing a fun gaming experience, they also proactively work to educate players on responsible gaming and if need be help provide support for players who may need it if they think they have or may be developing problem gaming.

By doing so, the operator leads the way in responsible online gambling.