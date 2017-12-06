Astrology: Shoot for the stars!

SUN in Sagittarius : This month the sun is ruled by Sagittarius. This fiery sign will give you the energy to complete tasks before the year ends. Tie up loose ends, practically or emotionally this month, so that you can begin the new year with peace of mind. Sagittarius is a confident and outgoing sign, so be brave and tackle anything which has felt too challenging to face this year. Make a start and feel good about yourself for diving in!

Get in tune with the moon : On December 3 the full moon in Gemini brings an upbeat energy to the beginning of the month. This air sign, ruled by Mercury (planet of communication) blesses you with an abundance of ideas and an increased ability to share these with others. Notice any inspiration which comes to you around the time of the full moon.

Consider your three most important goals for the New Year and begin making a plan. The last new moon of the year on December 18 will help you to become clear about your future direction. Influenced by the sign of Sagittarius, this expansive sign is encouraging you to dream big!

Numerology: communicate your truth

Number 12: Numbers are symbols which carry energy, and the influence of the number 12 this month will help you to clearly communicate your needs. Often we put other’s needs before our own. As the year draws to a close, it’s time to be selfish. What do you need to do for yourself this month to feel healthier and happier?

The Hanged Man: practice patience

In the Major Arcana Tarot deck the the 12th card is the Hanged Man. This card reminds you to be patient, and even perhaps to change your perspective a little. Ideas will come quick and fast this month, and yet you will need to remain patient and persistent in order to fulfil your vision. Take some time out on the Winter Equinox (December 21) to reflect on this year, to meditate a little, and to rest in order to feel energised as you prepare for the New Year.

Your Personalised Forecast - receive your free gift!

Book in for an Astrology, Numerology and Tarot forecast in December, based on the unique numbers and planets in your date of birth, and receive a free gift unique to you.

Forecasts are available via Skype and Facetime. Written forecasts are available by email.

Visit www.sallytrotman.com

for more information.

Email at [email protected]

btinternet.com or call on 07944 744493.