Sally Trotman

Astrology: Shoot for the stars!

By Sally Trotman Wednesday, 06 December 2017 13:10 0
sagittarius: This fiery sign will give you the energy to complete tasks before the year ends. sagittarius: This fiery sign will give you the energy to complete tasks before the year ends.

SUN in Sagittarius : This month the sun is ruled by Sagittarius. This fiery sign will give you the energy to complete tasks before the year ends. Tie up loose ends, practically or emotionally this month, so that you can begin the new year with peace of mind. Sagittarius is a confident and outgoing sign, so be brave and tackle anything which has felt too challenging to face this year. Make a start and feel good about yourself for diving in!

Get in tune with the moon : On December 3 the full moon in Gemini brings an upbeat energy to the beginning of the month. This air sign, ruled by Mercury (planet of communication) blesses you with an abundance of ideas and an increased ability to share these with others. Notice any inspiration which comes to you around the time of the full moon.

Consider your three most important goals for the New Year and begin making a plan. The last new moon of the year on December 18 will help you to become clear about your future direction. Influenced by the sign of Sagittarius, this expansive sign is encouraging you to dream big!

Numerology: communicate your truth

Number 12: Numbers are symbols which carry energy, and the influence of the number 12 this month will help you to clearly communicate your needs. Often we put other’s needs before our own. As the year draws to a close, it’s time to be selfish. What do you need to do for yourself this month to feel healthier and happier? 

The Hanged Man: practice patience

In the Major Arcana Tarot deck the the 12th card is the Hanged Man. This card reminds you to be patient, and even perhaps to change your perspective a little. Ideas will come quick and fast this month, and yet you will need to remain patient and persistent in order to fulfil your vision. Take some time out on the Winter Equinox (December 21) to reflect on this year, to meditate a little, and to rest in order to feel energised as you prepare for the New Year. 

Your Personalised Forecast - receive your free gift!

 

Book in for an Astrology, Numerology and Tarot forecast in December, based on the unique numbers and planets in your date of birth, and receive a free gift unique to you. 

Forecasts are available via Skype and Facetime. Written forecasts are available by email. 

Visit www.sallytrotman.com

for more information.

Email at [email protected]

btinternet.com or call on 07944 744493.

« This could be a time of great inspiration

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Are there too many repeats on TV during Christmas?

Latest News

Create Opinion and Comment Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest Columnists Opinion & Comment? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Sto…

Dec 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Costa del Sol beach

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Co…

Dec 10, 2017 Rate: 0.00

These little piggies went to Alicante

These little piggies went to Alicante

Dec 08, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I #sport https://t.co/r5N4jJUw6n
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I https://t.co/QBbxuOhohb
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Spain leads the way in EU orange exports https://t.co/WlNkOdr6OG https://t.co/OnFY1KaS0q
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Icelandic airline to launch daily flights between Spain and UK

Spain celebrates glittering Michelin 2018 stars in restaurant awards

Charter flights from UK airports to Gibraltar trialled next July

EXCLUSIVE: Axarquia expat's home woe goes on as bank threatens to sell

Gibraltar ‘to fall out of the single market’

Spain's water crisis deepens as Rio Tajo dries up

Drug gangs cost taxpayers millions in stolen electricity in Spain

COLD SNAP: Weather warnings issued as parts of Costa Blanca and Andalucia go BELOW zero

   
 
   

 

 

x

© 2017 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice