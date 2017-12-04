Nora Johnson

Sticking the knife into poncey, chefy ‘theatre on a plate’

Monday, 04 December 2017 18:45 0
‘SIX DOTS OF SAUCE’: Michelin-style food ‘SIX DOTS OF SAUCE’: Michelin-style food

The ‘sainted Delia’ (Smith) was recently roundly attacked online for complaining that: “Cooking has become very poncey, very chefy. If I get one more plate put in front of me with six dots of sauce on it, I will go mad.”

Personally, I can’t stand Michelin-style minute portions, the emphasis being on minute, with artfully arranged drizzles of coloured spots or smeary daubs. 

I go out to eat, not admire the lavish plate decoration when more time’s plainly been spent on appearance than on how the food tastes. And don’t get me started on seasonal tasting menus with wine flight - I’d have more fun at the chiropodist, getting my corns removed. If I get served one more, I’ll have the chef up before The Hague...  

The problem with present-day cookery that we see on shows like ‘Masterchef’ is the idea of deconstruction. This turns food into something less about the pleasure of eating, more about the chef’s creativity. ‘Good’ cooking invariably reflects the established ways of making the dishes. 

That’s why old-fashioned TV chefs like Keith Floyd were so much fun to watch. He wasn’t a creative genius but was devoted to tasty dishes made traditionally.

Nowadays, everything’s rushed: chopping, pressure cooking, pan frying, pre-cooking in a water bath. What’s become of long slow roasts, braising, stews? Chefs produce ‘theatre on a plate,’ traditional cooks produce tasty, comforting food full of flavours and tantalising smells. 

But that’s ‘reality’ TV for you: everything’s instantaneous. A garden can be ‘made over’ in days, an entire house in a week. Unlike in real life...

Benny Hill had it right. Diner sees sign in Diner: ‘Home Cooking Just Like Mother Made.’ Diner orders meal which he finds disgusting. He complains that he expected more from ‘Mother’s Home Cooking.’ Chef responds: ‘Nobody said my mother was a good cook!’ 

So, good, traditional ‘home cooking’ best done, yes, at home and you avoid the salt, sugar and fat, plus all the added preservatives most people can’t spell let alone pronounce. You got this one so right, Delia!   

Nora Johnson’s psychological crime thrillers ‘The Girl in the Red Dress,’ ‘No Way Back,’ ‘Landscape of Lies,’ ‘Retribution,’ ‘Soul Stealer,’ ‘The De Clerambault Code’ (www.nora-johnson.net) available from Amazon in paperback/eBook (€0.99;£0.99) and iBookstore. All profits to Costa del Sol 

Cudeca cancer charity.        

Rate this item
(2 votes)
Tags
« Should TV reboots be given the boot? Flying by the seat of their pants while we shop till we drop »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Are there too many repeats on TV during Christmas?

Latest News

Create Opinion and Comment Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest Columnists Opinion & Comment? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Sto…

Dec 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Costa del Sol beach

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Co…

Dec 10, 2017 Rate: 0.00

These little piggies went to Alicante

These little piggies went to Alicante

Dec 08, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I #sport https://t.co/r5N4jJUw6n
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I https://t.co/QBbxuOhohb
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Spain leads the way in EU orange exports https://t.co/WlNkOdr6OG https://t.co/OnFY1KaS0q
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Icelandic airline to launch daily flights between Spain and UK

Spain celebrates glittering Michelin 2018 stars in restaurant awards

Charter flights from UK airports to Gibraltar trialled next July

EXCLUSIVE: Axarquia expat's home woe goes on as bank threatens to sell

Gibraltar ‘to fall out of the single market’

Spain's water crisis deepens as Rio Tajo dries up

Drug gangs cost taxpayers millions in stolen electricity in Spain

COLD SNAP: Weather warnings issued as parts of Costa Blanca and Andalucia go BELOW zero

   
 
   

 

 

x

© 2017 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice