Mike Senker

Seen a good movie lately?

By Mike Senker Monday, 11 December 2017 13:27 0
Seen a good movie lately? Youtube

WHAT'S happened to the film industry?

Well first it’s now the ‘movie’ industry. I come at this from a slightly different angle this week as I was in the ‘movie business’ for over 20 years. I could watch maybe 100 plus films a month.

Now, I’m talking about when video first started in 1979, when films never went on TV for seven years after they left the cinema and remember there were only three TV stations then. There was no Sky, no cable, just old fashioned terrestrial TV. I now have unlimited access to as many movies as I want and, to be honest, most of them are absolute garbage. I don’t want a lot from a movie. I want to be entertained. I don’t like horror movies except maybe something like the first Alien and the Exorcist, which many of you wouldn’t know, was banned in the UK on video for 25 years. 

But I digress. I want my movies to have a beginning, middle and an end. I’m totally fed up with watching stuff now that starts brilliantly, keeps you interested for 90 minutes then just ends, leaving you not having a clue what happens. No Country for Old Men - glued to it, and then it ends, not a clue. Why? Doubt was another one. The list is endless just like these films. But I can’t be alone in wanting to know what happens at the end of a film. Sometimes there is an end but it’s almost like all the budget has been spent making the first and middle parts and there’s only $50 left for the ending! 

Then there’s the super hyped films - the Emperor’s New Clothes award for last year’s was La La Land. What a load of tosh. I couldn’t even be bothered to watch the end. Then, of course, is the studio’s biggest cop out. The reason you don’t see so many great movies any more like The Sting, Butch Cassidy etc is because they want to play safe and make sequels and now even prequels. 

Most do not work. They are crap. Yes there are a few exceptions but mostly they are a waste of time. Never ever, ever watch a remake of a movie you loved when you were younger or of a TV series you liked.

I’d love to know what good movies you have seen lately or what movies have disappointed you. I can recommend a couple - Book of Henry and Florence Foster Jenkins.  

 

Email me: [email protected]

 
« Let’s get on with life So at last a merry Xmas! »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Are there too many repeats on TV during Christmas?

Latest News

Latest Tweets

About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I #sport https://t.co/r5N4jJUw6n
About 2 days ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I https://t.co/QBbxuOhohb
About 2 days ago
From IFTTT
Spain leads the way in EU orange exports https://t.co/WlNkOdr6OG https://t.co/OnFY1KaS0q
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Charter flights from UK airports to Gibraltar trialled next July

COLD SNAP: Weather warnings issued as parts of Costa Blanca and Andalucia go BELOW zero

Spain's water crisis deepens as Rio Tajo dries up

Drug gangs cost taxpayers millions in stolen electricity in Spain

EasyJet flight from Spain to UK diverts to France due to ‘disruptive’ woman

Two dead and two injured in Costa Blanca shooting

Two Germans die in murder and suicide shootings in Spain

IN PICTURES: Big freeze in the north of Spain and Mallorca

© 2017 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice