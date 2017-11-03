Mike Senker

I’m pleased to hear that

By Friday, 03 November 2017 13:15 0
I’m pleased to hear that

WHY does everything have to be so difficult? I mean things start off simple then everything goes downhill. I receive a UK pension which, thanks to Brexit, dropped by 20 per cent-ish just after the announcement. So gawd knows what will happen when the UK actually does leave the EU. 

Anyway, somebody told me that, as I’d had my own business here in Spain and had paid into their system, I may be entitled to a small pension here too. Now, as you all know, nothing here is going to go the way you hope. You can’t just call an office, give your social security number, and hope that someone says ‘Oh yeah, we will sort that for you.’ 

I had to make an appointment at my local social security office and take a load of completed and duplicated forms. You all know the form filling procedures here so I won’t bore you. That done I turn up for my appointment and a very helpful young man tells me yes I am entitled to a Spanish pension.  He explained that all they have to do is write to the UK pension office to confirm a couple of things and ‘Roberto es tu tio’ (Bob’s your uncle!). I’m told it will take a couple of weeks or so. 

Well, a couple of weeks came and went and we were well into the ‘or so’ territory as I originally went in June and it’s now November. On Tuesday I went back to the Spanish social security office to see what was going on. I hadn’t made an appointment so I had to wait for an hour and a half for them to tell me that they hadn’t heard back from the UK pension office.  

Next I phone the UK office and after pressing 1 for this, 2 for that, 4 for something else, 5 for losing the will to live, I finally get through and tell them Spain is waiting for a couple of bits of information.  They tell me they haven’t been sent yet because they are very busy! ‘Oh, I’m pleased to hear that. I’d hate for you to be sitting around twiddling your thumbs. 

But, do you not appreciate that some people depend on their pensions to live and waiting six months for two forms to be sent back is not acceptable.’  I’m told they will mark it urgent and get them sent as soon as possible. Let’s see.

Email me: [email protected]

Tags
« Have you travelled before?

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase