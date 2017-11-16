Leapy Lee

Politically correct or a step too far for some

Thursday, 16 November 2017 13:04 0
A STEP TOO FAR? Drag queens set to teach British schoolchildren. A STEP TOO FAR? Drag queens set to teach British schoolchildren.

IF ever there was a case for leaving the EU then the recent decision to award a Somali criminal nearly £80,000 for wrongful imprisonment, has to be it.

Abdulrahman Mohammed had amassed 30 convictions while living in the UK and had been imprisoned more than a dozen times over 15 years.

The government were trying to deport him back to east Africa and detained him for a total of 445 days over three periods between 2012 and 2016.

A judge at the High Court ruled that, despite being described as a prolific and violent offender, there was some evidence he could be tortured if he returned to Somalia (oh dear!) and it was unlikely he would be sent back.

Therefore, the judge concluded he had been falsely imprisoned and was entitled to ‘justice in a civilised society.’

The 39-year-old had initially been refused asylum on entering Britain. He had been granted leave to remain but only until August 2000.

In 2008 (it took eight years!) the Home Secretary made a deportation order against him. But lawyers took his case (yes, you’ve guessed it) to the European Court of Human Rights and the UK was ordered not to remove him from the country ‘until further notice’.

Because he could not legally be deported, the judge decided the three periods of confinement had been ‘improper detention’ and were therefore illegal and awarded him £78,500 in compensation!

Confused? Don’t be.

Basically, some violent criminal illegal immigrant thug, has just been given nearly 80K of UK taxpayers’ money. You really couldn’t make it up.

The sooner we say goodbye to the unbelievable and often downright lunacy of these arrogant EU idiots the better for us all.

I know it’ll get a few backs up, but I think that allowing drag queens to sing and recite nursery rhymes to classes of two-year-old kids, is most definitely a step too far.

As far as I’m concerned nothing can be gained from this exercise, except more confusion and insecurity among our youngsters, serving no more purpose than teaching these little tots that, instead of a special treat at Christmas, Panto is now a classroom event.

It really is a time to call a halt to all this gender bender extremism; which in the main emanates from a minority of transsexuals, who won’t be happy until all the toilet seats are glued down and ‘boys and girls’ a distant memory.

Far from creating more acceptance of transgenderism, all this overkill is actually having a reverse effect.

For heavens, and sanities sake, these extremists must be reined in, before the whole, often commendable cause, is lost in a mire of mistrust and messy misinterpretation.

Got a laugh for you now. On the subject of name combinations, I was delighted to hear Tim Rice is set to marry a Miss Garlick.

Apparently Mr Curtain is also about to tie the knot with a young lady called Annette and there actually appears to exist a Miss Flay whose first name is Sue!

Can you do any better? I’m all ears.

Only genuine combinations need apply!

Keep the faith

Love Leapy

[email protected]

Leapy Lee’s opinions are his own and are not necessarily representative of those of the publishers, advertisers or sponsors.

Rate this item
(1 Vote)
Tags
« I’ve never had much respect for politicians

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Opinion and Comment Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest Columnists Opinion & Comment? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase