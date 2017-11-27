Can only Agenda items be voted?

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
Article 19 of the Law of Horizontal Property regulates the official Book of Minutes. The minutes must give the time and place of the AGM. They should list the names of all in attendance or by proxy, with their cuotas, and it must contain the Agenda. The book must record the results of the votes on Agenda items and it may need to list the names and cuotas of those who voted for or against a proposal. Any other matters can certainly be recorded in the Minutes, but it is not a legal requirement.
