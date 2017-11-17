Cassandra Nash

Crime and punishment

Friday, 17 November 2017 18:45 0
COOL OPERATOR: Mariano Rajoy’s decision to imprison Catalan politicians could come back to haunt him COOL OPERATOR: Mariano Rajoy’s decision to imprison Catalan politicians could come back to haunt him

RAJOY’S go-to strategy for political predicaments has always been to hide behind the courts or the public prosecution department.

Now it has come and bitten him on the backside.

The Fiscalia - less detached from the government than it should be - accused the Catalan government of sedition and rebellion.

With these charges there was little for investigating Judge Carmen Lamela to do than remand the nine politicians remaining in Spain. Result?

Instant martyrdom and a probable slew of votes in the Catalan elections on December 21. Rajoy has blown it again.

Sometimes the punishment does not need to fit the crime and there has been too much stick and not enough carrot over Cataluña.

All the present government has ever made clear is what would happen if the Catalans left, and the punishment that awaited them.

They have never been told how much everyone would like them to stay. Rajoy could have tried that, but he never comes across as anything other than a third-time-lucky president unable to tackle a problem requiring instinct and warmth, not rulebook logic.

Alternative vocabulary

THERE was a point during and immediately after the Catalan UDI when the separatists were in disarray and ex-president Carles Puigdemont hightailed it to Brussels.

The disarray was not only due to the Constitution’s Article 155 that suspended Cataluña’s autonomy.

Companies were leaving Cataluña, unemployment was rising, tourism and the economy were less robust.

What was promised as epic and heroic turned into a cowardly shambles, a deflated balloon after the party has ended. The elections announced for December 21 were welcomed inside and outside Cataluña.

The voices of the anti-independence majority, drowned out until now by the two million separatists would be heard, and a pro-remain vote would make everything ticketyboo once more.

Then the remaining government members were remanded for rebellion and sedition. Esquerra Republicana is rising in the polls and will not repeat the Juntspel Si coalition with Carles Puigdemont’s downwardly mobile centre-right PDeCat.

Left wing pro-independence parties might or might not go hand-in-hand but if the separatists win it, it will be thanks to voters who believe that words like rebellion and sedition, unheard in Spain for decades, are too redolent of former regimes.

Food for thought

ORIOL JUNQUERAS, leader of Esquerra Republicana de Cataluña (ERC) was criticised for his low profile following the region’s shortlived declaration of independence.

The same can’t be said for Junqueras’ silhouette which was as rotund as ever when he was remanded on November 2 for sedition, rebellion and misuse of public funds.

He is likely to get rotunder: prison food is notoriously calorific nowadays.

Keep smiling

WHO knows what Barcelona mayor Ada Colau truly feels regarding Catalan independence?

What we do know is her much-criticised equidistance between ‘stay’ and ‘go’ means she wants to have her cake and eat it.

She wants to remain mayor and needs PSC-PSOE support to do so.

Her party Catalunya en Comu is not separatist but she needs separatist votes too.

Colau’s pussycat smile does not falter but only she knows if the cream is curdling.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Tags
« Playing chicken

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Opinion and Comment Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest Columnists Opinion & Comment? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 11 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 11 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase