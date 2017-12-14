A Taste of Spain

The little hungry caterpillar mixed berry cake

By Tanya Hoff Thursday, 14 December 2017
MY little one is about to turn one!!! On Christmas Day...

Yes I know I know it was a miracle, he decided to come out a month early. The best Christmas present ever for my husband and I.

To help make the month special for him, I've been on a mission to have something nice with his friends each week in December.

My son already bounces off the walls... crawling around everywhere.

As it is the first time he is trying cake, I have been looking into more healthier options for him.

Inspired by the Spanish December super sunny weather I decided to stick to fresh fruit.

So the recipe I have here is full of berries inside to sweeten the cake and reduce the sugar.

And the decorations are fresh fruit with a cream cheese frosting. I love this recipe because the cake is moist and airy and the frosting is light and creamy. Great as a first taster to the world of sweetness.

My son loved it as he dug his tiny little hands in. Quiet as ever munching on the big strawberry on top and trying to pick up cake with his little spoon. It was great to see him try something new.

However at the end he attempted to stick the hungry little fondant caterpillar into his mouth and the whole low in sugar theme was about to go out the window! 

I hope you get to try this recipe if not for someone little, I think you will enjoy it as a lighter option. 

INGREDIENTS

250g butter
200g sugar
250g plain flour
3 eggs
1 and 1/2 tsp baking powder
1/4 tsb bicarbonate of soda
1 tsb vanilla extract
150g mixed berries

Frosting

200g cream cheese
120g butter
3 small cups of icing sugar
1/2 tsb of vanilla extract 

METHOD

1. Preheat fan oven to 170 degrees Celsius. Grease a 20cm cake tin.
2. Cream together the sugar and butter. Add the egg yolks and vanilla extract.
3. Whisk the egg whites separately. And then mix into your mixture.
4. Dust the fruit with a little of your flour. This is really important to prevent the fruit sinking to the bottom.
5. Mix the baking powder, bicarbonate of soda and flour.
6. Once well mixed, spoon in the mixed fruit. Can be frozen or fresh.
7. Pour into your cake tin and put in the oven for 35-40 minutes or until ready. When checking the cake with a cake tester, I recommend you test it in a couple of places as you may be touching the fruit rather than the cake. 

The frosting 

1. With an electric mixer cream butter once soft add the cream cheese and mix. I recommend you keep the cream cheese and butter out of the fridge an hour before you use. If it seems lumpy warm the bottle, gently over warm water on the stove.
2. Add in the icing and vanilla extract.
3. Once the cake is cooled add the frosting.

Enjoy!!!! 

• For more recipes please check out: www.BakewithT.com

« Don’t forget to feed your fruit cake!

