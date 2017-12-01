Don’t forget to feed your fruit cake!

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
SERIOUSLY, is it December? It's not too late to feed a fruitcake for Christmas!
I love this time of year. That aromatic, gorgeous smell of fruitcake baking at home, puts you in that Christmas spirit.
My husband is not a fan of fruit cake, but the smell of it baking in the oven, he just loves. Those fruity, cinnamon, nutmeg aromas that it releases.
And I'm sure you will agree with me, on how delicious and juicy, the Spanish lemons and oranges are! What better way to make a fruit cake, with such fresh ingredients.
I'm just in awe of the stunning trees with the biggest and brightest colours I've seen.
My favourite place to eat is in Estepona square, or Marbella, Plaza de los Naranjos (oranges). You can sit in the square surrounded by orange trees. What better way to have lunch or coffee with fresh aromas. Mmmmmm...
OK let's get back to fruitcake!
As we have just mentioned the fruit here is too good to waste. So grate off the lemon and orange zest. And squeeze those juices and let's use it to soak your fruit for your cake. These I picked from the garden in our urbanisation.
There are a few things to watch out for when baking a fruitcake. Especially when we don't always bake one throughout the year.
In the past, where I have got it wrong, I ended up either with a dry fruit cake or a cake with fruit all on the bottom, or the outside being baked more than the inside causing a raw middle or the sides to be over-baked that the raisins got burnt!
To help prevent these problems, you need to take time not to forget a few vital preparation steps.
I am sure there are many other top tips for baking a fruitcake.
Please share yours with me!
For details of the recipe I use please check out: www.BakewithT.com
Dec 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Dec 10, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Dec 08, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Comments (0)