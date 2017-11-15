The big conversion

FOR the past four years, my husband has been telling me we should move to Spain.

Every time I would groan, "but I don't know anyone" or "my family are all in London". But he would keep trying to convince me.

Finally a year ago while I was pregnant, with my son. I was walking in the horrid, cold, windy, dark morning to work. And thought this is crazy, once I have my son I will be stuck indoors. So finally, I said we could move to Spain.

The first thing I did was research places to meet other mums and dads.

That's when I came across "Baby Cakes Marbella".

Ashley, had just started up Baby Cakes Marbella for mums to meet other mums. It's so relaxed and fun.

Ashley is fantastic she sings, reads to the kids and even has a bubble machine. The kids love it dancing and laughing and having a great time.

And us mums love it, we get to plan our mums night out. (while the dads look after the little ones). Plus it's helped our husbands connect.

Ashley is phenomenal she does these events along the Costa del Sol. She knows every kids name and has created this amazing family community.

Making new friends here has just been so amazing. And has helped us see, how different our lifestyle will be in Spain. It has also given me more time to tap into my love of baking and designing wedding cakes.

I just love finding new recipes. Especially those that are great for children. So I started this blog page, www.bakewitht.com to show how simple it can be to bake at home.

When I first came here, I found it so hard to find the ingredients I know how to bake with.

But having found Morrisons in Gibraltar and Iceland in Marbella has helped so much.

My son and I, recently were in Iceland in Marbella. I cannot describe how amazing all the staff were. The guy at the till (I wish I took his name) was incredible.

I know this sounds strange, but I got overexcited to see things I knew, and ended up buying more than I originally thought. To the point, I must have looked like a helpless mum trying to push my son round in his pram.

The guy at the till, just took my fears away. Jumped off the till and helped me take all my shopping bags to the car. Phew ? a life-saver! No need to look clumsy walking out the store. He just made my day! World class customer service!

This is why I just love it here, everyone is just so welcoming and it's a wonderful community.

I would love to invite you all, to follow me on bakewitht.com.

I have some delicious recipes for everyone.

My favourite is my husband's bestemor (grandma) from Norway. She has a wonderful bread recipe she's been using for over 70 years.

The advantage of making it here is the Spanish supermarkets, have fresh yeast.

Test it! Try it!

Ping back your review!