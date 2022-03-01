Home News World News Visa requirements between Ireland and Ukraine lifted

By
Chris King
-
0
Irish Government lifts all visa requirements between Ireland and Ukraine

Helen McEntee, the Irish Minister for Justice, on Friday, February 25, announced that visa requirements from travel between Ukraine and Ireland would be lifted immediately.Ms McEntee assured that an emergency measure will be put in place to facilitate the swift exit of both Ukrainian family members of Irish citizens. It will also apply to family members of any Ukrainian people resident in Ireland who wished to go there.Anybody arriving in Ireland without a visa will subsequently be given a grace period of 90 days in which to regularise their position. The impact of this measure would be closely monitored, and kept under constant review, said the department.”I am appalled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the aggressive attack against a democratic sovereign state in Europe”, declared the Minister.

“We stand in solidarity with Ukraine and its people and will, working with our partners in the European Union, play our part in assisting them in their time of need. That is why I am immediately lifting visa requirements between Ukraine and Ireland”, she continued.

The Minister pointed out, “This will apply to all Ukrainians who want to travel to Ireland. It will assist Irish citizens and their families in Ukraine, as well as the families of members of the Ukrainian community here in Ireland who may want to leave Ukraine”.

Adding, “This measure will be kept under review, and the Government will also work with colleagues on any further EU-wide measures that might assist those fleeing Ukraine”.

“Our diplomatic team has now left Ukraine, and our Kyiv Embassy will operate on a remote basis from Dublin”, said Simon Coveney, the Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Adding, “On my instruction, the Secretary-General of my Department today summoned the Russian Ambassador to make clear the government’s strong condemnation of the invasion, and Russia’s gross violation of international law and the UN charter”.


Any Irish citizen requiring emergency consular assistance should contact the Department of Foreign Affairs, as reported by rte.ie.

Chris King
