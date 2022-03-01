Possible ‘crimes against humanity’ by Russian forces in Ukraine are under investigation



The Ukrainian government, and its allies, called for the United Nations to open an inquiry into Russia’s invasion of their former territory. It has been confirmed that a prosecutor from an International Criminal Court will open a probe into crimes against humanity, or even war crimes, being committed in Ukraine.

Dan Linden of ABC News this evening, Monday, February 28, tweeted a screenshot of a statement issued by the said prosecutor. “Today, I wish to announce that I have decided to proceed with opening an investigation into the situation in Ukraine, as rapidly as possible”, it read.

“I am satisfied that there is a reasonable basis to believe that both alleged war crimes, and crimes against humanity have been committed. I will continue to closely follow developments on the ground in Ukraine and again call for restraint and strict adherence to the applicable rules of international humanitarian law”, the statement concluded.

A total of 352 civilians have died so far in the conflict, according to figures released by the Ukrainian health ministry on Sunday 27. Another 1,684 have been injured, including 116 children. It is also estimated that up to 400,000 people have taken it upon themselves to cross the border and escape into other countries.

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, has placed his nuclear deterrent forces on high alert according to the TASS news agency, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

