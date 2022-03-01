Putin accused of detonating a terrifying illegal ‘vacuum bomb’ in Ukraine

An illegal bomb that contravenes the Geneva convention was allegedly detonated in Ukraine by Vladimir Putin



According to Oksana Markarova, the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, speaking on Monday, February 28, she accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of using an illegal weapon in Ukraine – nicknamed ‘the father of all bombs’ – that contravenes the terms of the Geneva convention.

After leaving a meeting with members of Congress, Ms Markarova claimed Putin had detonated a high-power thermobaric bomb. “They used the vacuum bomb today, which is actually prohibited by the Geneva convention. The devastation that Russia is trying to inflict on Ukraine is large”, she said.

There had been fears among western officials for the past few days that the Russian leader could be tempted to carry out such an action. These bombs are one of the most terrifying non-nuclear devices ever developed, having the capability of vaporising a human being.

Also known as a ‘vacuum bomb’, as the name suggests, the atmosphere is used in the explosion and can crush the internal organs of anybody within range. During the war against ISIS in Afghanistan, the Americans used their MAOB thermobaric weapons with huge success, but the Russian version is believed to be around four times more powerful.

In the 1960s, both the Soviets and the Americans began developing these weapons of war. Russia detonated the biggest one ever made in September 2007.

“My fear would be that if they don’t meet their timescale and objectives they would be indiscriminate in their use of violence”, commented an unnamed official. “They don’t adhere to the same principles of necessity and proportionality and rule of law that Western forces do”, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

