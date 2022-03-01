Neil Diamond sells his entire music catalogue to Universal Music

Universal Music purchases the entire music catalogue of legendary singer/songwriter Neil Diamond

Following the recent trend set by major recording artists, Neil Diamond has become the latest superstar to sell his entire work of music. Universal Music has purchased the entire catalogue of the 81-year-old singer/songwriter’s incredible catalogue of songs, as well as the publishing rights.

It is not known how much money exchanged hands in the deal, but it is believed to be in the region of the £300m that Bob Dylan previously received from Universal Music.

In a musical career spanning 60 years, the Brooklyn-born artist has penned some of the most popular songs of all times, selling in excess of 100 million albums. His deal with Universal reportedly includes 110 songs previously unreleased, along with an album, and some unseen videos from his archives.

A musical is due to open this summer on Broadway, telling the life story of Neil Diamond. The star of course appeared in the classic 1980 ‘Jazz Singer’ movie, with the soundtrack album of the film going on to sell more than five million copies.

His songs have been recorded by so many other artists, with The Hollies having a smash with ‘He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother‘, UB40 topped the charts with their reggae version of ‘Red Red Wine‘, and in the 1960s, The Monkees took ‘I’m A Believer‘ to No1.

Sadly, he was diagnosed in 2018 with Parkinson’s Disease, which put paid to his plans for future live concert tours. He has been involved with Universal for the last ten years.

Speaking of the deal, Diamond said he was confident that they “will continue to represent my catalogue and future releases with the same passion and integrity that have always fuelled my career”.

“Neil Diamond is, by definition, a truly universal songwriter. His immense songbook and recordings encompass some of the most cherished and enduring songs in music history”, said chairman and chief executive of Universal Music Group, Sir Lucian Grainge“.

“Through our existing partnership, we are honoured to have earned his trust to become the permanent custodians of his monumental musical legacy”, as reported by inews.co.uk.

