Covid numbers in Andalucia on Monday, February 28.

The Ministry of Health released the Covid numbers in Andalucia today, Monday, February 28, collected from the provinces.

There have been a total of 4,448 more positives for Covid-19 in the last 72 hours, 1,745 more cases than those recorded last Friday 25, while adding 28 deaths, eleven fewer than those registered three days ago.

According to the data provided, the incidence rate in the Andalucian community stands at 368.29 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a drop of almost 30 points compared to last Friday, making it similar to mid-December levels.

Today’s 4,448 positives come after the 2,693 on Friday 25, 7,036 on Thursday 24, 3,219 on Wednesday 23, 1,815 on Tuesday 22, and 6,379 last Monday 21.

By province, Malaga is the one with the most infections, with 1,246 cases, followed by Sevilla with 774, Cadiz with 675, Cordoba with 550, Almeria with 395, Granada with 334, Jaen with 274, and Huelva with 200.

From the 28 deceased, seven are reported in Sevilla, six in Cadiz, five in Malaga, four in Granada, three in Jaen, two in Almeria and one in Cordoba. Huelva had no deaths recorded.

Andalusia has today a decrease of 94 patients hospitalised for coronavirus, compared to last Saturday’s total of 756, the lowest figure since December 23 (744). In the ICU, numbers fell by three to 108 people, the lowest figure since December 20 (107).

Hospitalised numbers dropped today by 94, after having fallen by 48 last Saturday, 22 on Friday, 55 on Thursday. and 40 on Wednesday. Last Tuesday saw 14 admitted, when there were 1,015 hospitalised in total throughout Andalucia.

In the case of patients in the ICU, they go down by three this Monday after dropping by 13 last Saturday, by two on Friday, going up by one on Thursday, down by one on Wednesday, and down by two last Tuesday, when there were 126 people in ICUs, as reported by gradanadigital.es.

