Velez-Malaga turns once again to the Junta for a solution to its slums

The Plenary of Velez-Malaga has once again addressed the need for a solution to its slums of Casillas de la Via, located at the western entrance of Torre del Mar, and the families living in them.

Velez-Malaga has decided to ask the Junta de Andalucía to prepare a report on the slums, in collaboration with the City Council, in order to then send it to the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda.

This has the objective of formalising the agreement for financing the elimination of the slums in order to “guarantee the constitutional right to decent housing”. Approximately 30 families live in the slum of Casillas de la Vía.

A period of up to eight years has been set aside for the matter “in order to accommodate actions that are complex, including the rehousing that may be necessary”.

