Unicaja Banco signs agreements with business associations in Malaga

Unicaja Banco has signed agreements with three business associations in Malaga province, which together have a total of more than a thousand members.

The agreements will reinforce the long-standing relationship between Unicaja Banco and the associations Malaga province, in Nerja, Torremolinos and Velez-Malaga, and have the common objectives of facilitating economic momentum and supporting employment in the province of Malaga.

According to the bank, the aim is to provide financing to companies on advantageous terms in order to encourage investment and support the development of strategic projects in the business sector, especially after the economic consequences of COVID-19.

One of the business priorities of Unicaja Banco is financing companies, a key factor in boosting the economy and creating jobs.

This collaboration agreement includes specific financial products and services aimed at meeting the needs of the companies and self-employed professionals that belong to the three business associations.

