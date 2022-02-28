Tourism chief predicts a ‘back to normal’ summer for the Costa Blanca

FRANCESC COLOMER, who heads the Valencian Community’s Tourist Board, predicts a summer recovery for tourism.

“We foresee an increase in visitors this spring with the return of celebrations like La Magdalena, Fallas and Holy Week,” Colomer said.

“They are an important turning point which, without a doub,t will be the prelude to a normal high season with results similar to the summer preceding the pandemic.”

The improved health situation, a reduction in Covid cases and eased restrictions combined with the Valencian Community’s tourist offer and EU policies that favour travel, all foretold renewed vitality for tourism, Colomer declared, as he praised the tourist industry.

“The sector has taught us a lesson in resistance and unity,” he said. “It withstood a complicated 2021 while increasing this feelgood industry’s branding capability with its commitment to innovation, digitisation and sustainability.”

Despite his optimism, Colomer was still cautious. “The situation is always unpredictable and the curve of Covid cases is always unstable,” he warned.

“The sector has prepared meticulously to tackle 2022 with guaranteed success,” he added, urging the tourist sector to continue advancing “with caution and care in a responsible and common-sense manner.”