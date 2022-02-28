Tourism chief predicts a ‘back to normal’ summer for the Costa Blanca

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Tourism chief predicts a 'back to normal' summer for the Costa Blanca
FRANCESC COLOMER: The head of the Valencian region’s Tourist Board praised the local sector Photo credit: GVA.es

FRANCESC COLOMER, who heads the Valencian Community’s Tourist Board, predicts a summer recovery for tourism.

“We foresee an increase in visitors this spring with the return of celebrations like La Magdalena, Fallas and Holy Week,” Colomer said.

“They are an important turning point which, without a doub,t will be the prelude to a normal high season with results similar to the summer preceding the pandemic.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The improved health situation, a reduction in Covid cases and eased restrictions combined with the Valencian Community’s tourist offer and EU policies that favour travel, all foretold renewed vitality for tourism,  Colomer declared, as he praised the tourist industry.

“The sector has taught us a lesson in resistance and unity,” he said.  “It withstood a complicated 2021 while increasing this feelgood industry’s branding capability with its commitment to innovation, digitisation and sustainability.”

Despite his optimism, Colomer was still cautious.  “The situation is always unpredictable and the curve of Covid cases is always unstable,” he warned.


“The sector has prepared meticulously to tackle 2022 with guaranteed success,” he added, urging the tourist sector to continue advancing “with caution and care in a responsible and common-sense manner.”

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here