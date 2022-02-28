Tory peer demands police ‘butt out’ of ‘farcical’ Partygate probe into PM.

Lord Moylan has demanded that the Metropolitan police “butt out” of the probe into Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He believes that the probe is “farcical”, according to The Daily Mail.

The Tory peer believes that the police are treating Johnson unfairly. Johnson has already returned a questionnaire to the police. Downing Street though has requested that the police do not release the document. It has also been requested that the police do not release around 300 photos that were supplied to the investigation.

Speaking to the Telegraph Lord Moylan said: “Time for the police to butt out of this farcical investigation.

“My view has always been that during the pandemic the role of the police and the role police gave themselves was to seek compliance with the regulations through a gentle word of encouragement and admonition.”

He went on to add: “Only in the case of recidivist and egregious acid house parties did police start to use enforcement powers. I don’t know of any other case where they have started an investigation to require retrospective compliance.

“I was astonished when police said they were going to seek to do it. They are not seeking compliance. They are seeking punishment.

“That wasn’t their purpose in enforcing Covid regulations.”

