Torrevieja meetings express support for Ukraine

TORREVIEJA’S mayor Eduardo Dolon recently met representatives from the town’s Ukrainian and Russian associations.

“I assured them of my own support and solidarity and that of Torrevieja at this difficult time,” Dolon said.

“International Residents councillor Gitte Lund and I have made ourselves available for anything they might need,” he added.

They first met Natalia Zhezhnyauska, president of the Ukrainian Association of Torrevieja, who conveyed her concerns about her country’s grave and tragic situation following the Russian invasion.

Over the coming days, thousands of Ukrainian exiles needing residency papers are expected to reach Spain, Dolon said, revealing that Torrevieja town hall had already contacted the Policia Nacional to help expedite their documents.

He went on to explain that the town hall would be channelling food and medicines to the Ukrainian Association of Torrevieja, ready to be sent out to Ukraine.

Dolon and Lund later held another meeting with Tatiana Semenova, representing local Russian association GLOBUS, as well as Sergei Mogilenskii and Peter Andreusevich from the MIR ODIN collective.

All expressed worries about the invasion, explaining that they hoped for a speedy end to the “senseless situation.” They also emphased their “total support” for the Ukrainian people and, above all, for those they lived side by side with in Torreviejea “in peace and harmony.”