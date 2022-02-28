Torre del Mar remodels roundabouts on Poniente and Levante beaches

Last week, the deputy mayor of Torre del Mar, Jesús Pérez Atencia, and the councillor for the Environment, Antonio Ariza, presented the newly remodelled roundabouts of the Paseo Marítimo in Torre del Mar, on the Levante and Poniente beaches.

According to Pérez Atencia, Torre del Mar “needs to improve its aesthetics to become a nicer environment not only for those who visit but also for all those who live here”.

He added that “the improvements and arrangement that we have carried out on these two roundabouts is another step towards improving this enclave. I would like to thank the councillor for the Environment, Antonio Ariza, for his collaboration in continuing to improve and transform our municipality”.

Ariza went on to say that although improving infrastructure and urban amenities will take time, “day by day we are seeing the improvements that are being made”.

